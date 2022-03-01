Backlash against Putin is destroying his propaganda machine: report
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Constitutional Court Judges in the Kremlin in Moscow, on Dec. 13, 2013 [AFP]

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin is seeing the reach of his propaganda network severely diminished following a backlash against his invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has finally pushed Western institutions to crack down on Russian state-backed media outlets like RT, Sputnik and TASS, which have long served as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin," Axios reported Tuesday.

The European Commission is working to ban RT and Sputnik.

"Several companies, including Google, TikTok, Facebook and Microsoft, are already carrying out that ban and are restricting access to Russian state-owned media within the EU," Axios reported. "Microsoft's Start platform, which includes MSN.com, will not display any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content, and it's removing the RT news apps from its Windows app store.

READ: YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue

"Twitter has said it will label tweets from Russian state media and Youtube is "significantly limiting recommendations" to Russia state media.

Television companies, however, have been slow to act, with Dish "monitoring the situation" and DirecTV not responding to a request for comment.

