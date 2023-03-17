Watch: Oklahoma City cop captured on video trying to talk his way out of DUI arrest

An Oklahoma City police captain was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Sunday morning after he was captured on video trying to convince a fellow officer to turn off his body camera, the agency said.

James French, a 32-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department, has been placed on paid administrative leave, The Oklahoman reports.

Police on Thursday posted video taken from the arresting officer’s body camera on the agency’s YouTube page.

Repeatedly asks him to turn off his camera “please” telling him “you can turn it off and then you can turn it on.”

French is heard repeatedly asking the officer who pulled him over to turn off his body camera, telling the officer he wants to talk to him.

French admits he’s been drinking in the video, telling the officer he’s had about three or four beers at a poker game.

The arresting officer, identified by the agency as Christopher Skinner, grows frustrated with French’s attempts to thwart the investigation.

“I understand that sir and I am a sergeant … and I’ve taken an oath to uphold the law and I don’t show favoritism to anyone, regardless. I don’t care if you're a gang banger or the President of the United States,” Skinner tells French.

“If I were to treat you differently than I was to treat like, some southside loco or some pedo how’s that look on me? Because I wouldn’t do it for any of them.”

At around 1:40 a.m. Sunday French was seen driving erratically in a black Chevrolet Traverse along S. May Avenue, according to The Oklahoman report.

The arresting officer reported that French had alcohol on his breath and that his eyes were watery and his speech slurred.

"Once criminal charges are filed, per our (Fraternal Order of Police) contract, we do what's called a predetermination hearing to then put that person on leave without pay," Police Chief Wade Gourley said

"There is a process we have to go through."

Watch the video below or at this link.