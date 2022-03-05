Infamous white nationalist's mom sues to block January 6 committee from obtaining his phone records: report

On Friday, POLITICO's Kyle Cheney reported that the mother of infamous white supremacist live streamer Anthime Gionet, a.k.a. "Baked Alaska," is suing to block a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee seeking for Verizon to turn over his phone records.

Susanne Gionet, who owns the phone plan that her son uses, accuses the committee in her suit of "lack[ing] the lawful authority to demand such information it seeks to obtain" and issuing the subpoena to Verizon "without legal authority in violation of the Constitution of the United States."

Baked Alaska, who also took part in the 2017 "Unite the Right" neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, faces charges of disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building for his role in the January 6 attack — charges bolstered by the live stream he shot of himself staging the attack. He has also separately been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Hanukkah display at the Arizona State Capitol a few weeks prior to January 6.

This is part of a broader strategy by the committee to obtain phone records from participants in the riots and allies of former President Donald Trump, which do not include the content of their calls but can reveal who they called and when. This information could help the committee determine whether any of the rioters were in contact with government officials.

Some other people whose records could be caught up in these subpoenas have sued, including far-right conspiracy theorist webcaster Alex Jones.