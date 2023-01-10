'Baked Alaska' gets two months behind bars for trespassing at US Capitol on Jan. 6

A federal judge sentenced a notorious U.S. Capitol rioter to two months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Right-wing agitator Anthime “Baked Alaska” Gionet pleaded guilty to trespassing for entering the Capitol and recording a livestream video, which prosecutors showed to U.S. District Court judge Trevor McFadden during Tuesday's sentencing hearing.
McFadden ended up splitting the difference between the 75-day sentence sought by prosecutors and the 45-day term requested by defense attorneys and ordered Gionet to spend 60 days behind bars, saying his behavior at the Capitol was "pretty shocking."
The judge noted that his participation in the Capitol riot was "the culmination of a petty crime spree" that resulted in convictions last year on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
