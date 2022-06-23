Long Island library board votes to remove all LGBTQ-related material in their children's sections

This Tuesday, the Smithtown Library Board in Long Island, New York, voted to remove all Pride displays and all books related to LGBTQ topics from their children's sections, NBC New York reports.

"Our LGBTQ youth are under attack," said Dr. David Kilmnick, the president and CEO of the New York LGBTQ Network. "This isn’t Alabama or Florida or the bible belt — this is Long Island!"

"I was horrified by the display of ignorance at last night's Board meeting. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I recognize the importance of access to diverse materials," said library board president Brianna Baker-Stines.

Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker said "I feel like I'm living in the Twilight Zone."

"Earlier this year, when Florida was ramming destructive ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws through its State Legislature, I lamented the fact that this coordinated, nationwide assault on the LGBTQ+ community could soon arrive on our doorstep. Well, it’s here," he said in a statement. "What transpired yesterday in Smithtown shows us that we cannot pull the wool over our own eyes for a moment longer by saying, ‘it won’t happen here.'"

Baker-Stines added that she's doing everything she can to make sure the books are available.