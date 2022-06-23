Ron Johnson vows to explain his office's 'nothingburger' attempt to send Mike Pence fake electors

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) promised to explain why his chief of staff had offered to deliver fake electors to then-vice president Mike Pence on January 6th, 2021.
The House Select Committee showed screenshots of text messages from Johnson's chief of staff, Sean Riley, and Pence aide David Hodgson offering to have the senator hand deliver documents signed by unlawful electors from Michigan and Wisconsin, but the vice president's staff told them not to do that.
“We are piecing this together," Johnson told reporters. "You’ll find out what a nothing burger this is. It’s a complete non-story”
Johnson said his office would release a statement Thursday, two days after the texts were revealed.
“It will all be clear and you’ll never have to ask me this question again,” he said. “I’m going to give you everything we know. This happened 18 months ago .... My staffs involvement was over the course of minutes. My own personal involvement was probably seconds."
