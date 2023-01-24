'Judas Pence': Bannon lashes out at former VP — accuses him of providing cover for Biden

As Republican party loyalists are enjoying the afterglow of classified documents being found belonging to President Joe Biden, while minimizing the classified documents that have been found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence, Steve Bannon longtime adviser, supporter and confidant of former President Donald Trump, has used the opportunity to knock Pence off his GOP platform for a possible 2024 presidential campaign.

On Bannon's Gettr social media account, he reacted to the news of Pence's classified documents.

"Judas Pence attempts to provide cover for Biden," Bannon posted.

Bannon's comments come with no basis on Pence trying to minimize the findings of Biden's classified documents, and before a major media response has been provided by Pence. Most political insiders believe Bannon is just acting as a de facto Trump spokesperson on the issue.

Another possibility is that Bannon is trying to deflect attention from his current case and the charges that he fraudulently obtained donations for the Build the Wall Campaign and misappropriated those funds for the unfinished project. Bannon is facing charges of conspiracy, money laundering and scheming to defraud investors.