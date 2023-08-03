'This is a day of jubilation': Steve Bannon spins Trump's Jan. 6 arrest as a win for MAGA
War Room/screen grab

Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon suggested Donald Trump's arrest for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election was a win for the MAGA movement.

Bannon addressed the arrest on Thursday, just hours before Trump was set to be arraigned in Washington, D.C. on four charges. Bannon vowed Trump would use the trial to expose election fraud.

"This is a day of jubilation for us," Bannon said. "We're going to get an opportunity, ladies and gentlemen, to adjudicate the 2020 election and all the fraud and all the stealing and all illegitimacy of the Biden regime."

Bannon called for a government shutdown if the office of special counsel prosecuting Trump was not shut down.

"So my point is we're on offense," he explained. "It gives us a chance in front of the whole world in a federal courthouse with, quite frankly, an anti-Trump judge to be able to put before the nation — to put before the nation as evidence... exactly what went on on the run-up to J6 and about the stolen 2020 election."

