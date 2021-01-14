Trump keeps calling Steve Bannon for advice on overturning the election: report
President Donald Trump wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat while talking on the phone inside the Oval Office (Facebook).

President Donald Trump has reportedly reconciled with his former White House chief strategist and has been seeking him out for advice on his efforts to overturn the election.

Trump established the position of "chief strategist and senior counselor" for Steve Bannon on the day he was sworn in, but fired Bannon in August of 2017. Prior to joining Trump's campaign, Bannon was the executive chairman of Breitbart News and a former banker at Goldman Sachs.

"President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken by phone with Steve Bannon in recent weeks to seek advice on his campaign to overturn his re-election defeat, reconciling with his once-estranged former White House strategist," Bloomberg News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported Thursday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

"One person familiar with the matter said the president has sought out allies who would tell him what he wants to hear as he promulgated false claims that the election was stolen from him," Jacobs reported. "It isn't clear how many times the men have spoken or how recently. But Bannon has made considerable efforts to get back in Trump's good graces since he departed as the president's chief strategist in August 2017 and cooperated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation."