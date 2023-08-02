Obama warns Biden of Trump's 'iron grip' in private meeting: report
Former President Barak Obama ((TPP) POOL GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Former President Barack Obama is warning Democrats and President Joe Biden not to expect former President Donald Trump to be a pushover in the 2024 presidential election.

Despite the fact that Trump was found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, was impeached twice during his presidency, and has now been indicted three times, including on dozens of felony counts, he has a loyal base of support and a right-wing media ecosystem that will keep him afloat throughout all of his legal troubles, warned Obama.

"Obama was visiting the White House for what Biden aides described as a regular catch-up between the two men who served in the White House together for eight years," reports the Washington Post. "During their lunch, Obama made it clear his concerns were not about Biden’s political abilities, but rather a recognition of Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party."

Obama also pledged to give his full support to Biden in his quest to remain in the White House for another four years.

Obama, who is the most sought-after surrogate among Democratic Party officials, made preserving democracy a centerpiece of his pitch to voters in the 2020 and 2022 election campaigns for Democrats.

"In 2020 and 2022, Obama held large rallies in swing states, hosted fundraisers for Biden and other Democratic candidates and cut ads in some of the most competitive congressional races," notes the Post. "He also appeared in nontraditional settings aimed at connecting with young voters, such as ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football, collaborations with TikTok influencers and an interview during the NBA Finals."

