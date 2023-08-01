Read it: What Trump's four-count indictment alleges

Donald Trump has been indicted on four counts in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday.

The former president was hit with counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States "by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election"; conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding; a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted; and obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.

The charges against the former president are contained in a 45-page indictment.

The charging document says that Trump, after losing the 2020 election, “was determined to remain in power. So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won. These claims were false, and the Defendant knew they were false. But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway – to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”

The Trump campaign in a statement called the charges against the former president “nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.”



Additionally, the charging document alleges there are six co-conspirators.