Ex-GOP lawmaker slams her party's 'unseemly' move to replace Liz Cheney with 'Trump sycophant' Elise Stefanik

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA), who lost her seat in the 2018 Democratic wave election, told CNN on Wednesday that she's disgusted with the way her party is ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) over her criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Comstock said she was flabbergasted that her party is punishing Cheney for not backing down from slamming Trump's lies about the 2020 election, while letting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) skate despite recent evidence that he may have sex trafficked an underage girl.

"I think this is a mistake, it's a bad message," she said. "And I say, woe to any woman who wants to be a handmaiden to this and to get a leadership spot on the heels of really something that is unseemly."

Berman then asked her why she believed ousting Liz Cheney and replacing her Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) would be a "cynical" move by House Republicans.

"Look, it's like, 'Oh, if we have a woman, it's okay,'" she said. "Really what it is, you have to be a Trump sycophant. You can't speak your own mind."

