Watch Barbara Lee take a victory lap on 'Real Time' on eve of 9/11 anniversary
Screengrab.

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher praised Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) for being the lone vote in Congress against the Afghanistan war.

Lee appeared the night before the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and only weeks after the nearly 20-year war finally came to an end under the fourth president to wage it.

"Aside from the specific lessons from Afghanistan, don't one of them is also that people are sheep and group-think is one of our most dangerous problems?" Maher asked.

"Whenever we are grieving, whenever we're in mourning, whenever we're sad and whenever we're angry, that is not the time to make important decisions," she said.

Lee said it is important to act rationally and went on to praise President Joe Biden for withdrawing U.S. troops.

"We spent trillions of dollars that could've been used for infrastructure, for jobs, for health care, for education, for domestic priorities in our own country," she explained.

"We need to rebalance and reimagine how we do our national security for the future," Lee said, to applause from the audience.

