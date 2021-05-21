Bill Barr cites Obama precedent for spying on reporters: report
William Barr appears on CBS (screen grab)

Bill Barr is answering questions about the Department of Justice revealed it obtained phone records of Washington Post and CNN reporters.

One major question is the extent that Barr's investigations into leaks to journalist were a new policy.

Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post has been tracking the issue.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration would be using the model created by Obama Attorney General Eric Holder.

But when Zapotosky contacted Barr, he said that is exactly what he was doing.

"All I'll say is I followed the Holder model," Barr told him.