'Just boneheaded': Neal Katyal counsels Barry Loudermilk to lawyer up in Jan. 6 probe

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal on Thursday dissected the legal liability facing Georgia GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk after he was asked to cooperate with the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The select committee is seeking information about a tour of the Capitol Complex that Loudermilk allegedly conducted on Jan. 5, 2021.

"In response to those allegations, Republicans on the Committee on House Administration—of which you are a Member—claimed to have reviewed security footage from the days preceding January 6th and determined that '[t]here were no tours, no large groups, no one with MAGA hats on.' However, the Select Committee’s review of evidence directly contradicts that denial," the letter stated.

Katyal was asked about Loudermilk and reports former Attorney General Bill Barr is negotiating with the select committee.

"I think Loudermilk will probably take the Fifth Amendment," Katyal said.

"I mean, this guy's pants look like they are on fire," he commented. "And as a lawyer, if I were a lawyer advising him, I would never want a client to take the stand if you can't trust that client and a guy like this has zero credibility."

"Lying about an election that he win in, is bad enough," he continued. "But lying about giving tours, that is just boneheaded. Of course, it was going to be found out."

Watch: