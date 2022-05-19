Bill Barr negotiating cooperation with Jan. 6 select committee: report
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr, White House photo by Shealah Craighead

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is in discussion to gain the testimony of a member of Donald Trump's cabinet as he sought to overturn the 2020 election.

"President Trump's attorney general Bill Barr is in active discussions with the Jan. 6th investigative committee to appear for a formal transcribed interview," Axios reported Thursday, citing "two sources with direct knowledge."

A source familiar with Barr's thinking told Axios he is likely to cooperate.

"As Axios previously reported, Trump berated Barr repeatedly to get the Justice Department to declare the 2020 election stolen. Barr refused," the site noted. "Barr told Trump in a meeting on December 1, 2020 that his theories about a stolen election were 'bullsh*t.'"

In January, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed that Barr has spoke with the select committee "more than once."

Trump has repeatedly complained that Barr did not go along with his efforts to overturn the election.

