Baseball bat attack at Virginia congressman’s office injures 2 staffers
SPRINGFIELD, VA - U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks during a health care forum at Greenspring Retirement Community August 25, 2009 in Springfield, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A baseball attack at the office of a Virginia congressman Monday morning left two staff members injured.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said in a statement that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Connolly’s staffers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the congressman said.

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response,” Connolly said in a statement.

“I have the best team in Congress," Connolly added. "My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”

