Belarus' dictator urges world leaders to let Putin carry on in Ukraine

In a letter delivered to UN Secretary General António Guterres, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko argued that the UN and other world leaders should essentially let Russia carry on with its military operation in Ukraine, The Daily Beast reports.

“Together and each in our role, we can do a lot today: refrain from the supply of weapons,” Lukashenko said, adding all countries should refrain “from information warfare and any provocations, from inflating hate speech in the media, from encouraging racism and discrimination based on national, cultural, linguistic and religious affiliation, from legalization and direction of mercenaries.”

He also urged the Secretary General to consider instituting a “new world order” in which world leaders have “security guarantees,” because it would be in the UN's interest to “prevent the conflict from becoming protracted with devastating consequences.”

“Today, the world, unfortunately, forgets that Belarusians have never been a threat to any of their neighbors,” he said, lamenting the sanctions imposed on Russia. “We are not aggressors, as some states try to present us. Belarus has never been the initiator of any wars or conflicts… The conflict in Ukraine, its root causes, and the current Western sanctions against Russia are already having their devastating consequences…”

IN OTHER NEWS: Kellyanne Conway blasted by Trump spokeswoman for 'totally false' claim in new book

“We are not traitors,” Lukashenko added. “Honesty and integrity in relationships are important to us.”

“The unwillingness of Western countries to work on strengthening common and indivisible security, their disregard for legitimate interests and ignoring the concerns of other partners, primarily Russia, first resulted in trade, economic and information wars, and then provoked a hot conflict on the territory of Ukraine,” Lukashenko said. “The security architecture in Europe has failed.”

NOW WATCH: 'Why didn't Trump stop it?' GOP voters stumped when questioned on claims that Antifa was behind Jan. 6