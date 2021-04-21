'That's what animals do': Ben Carson objects to people fighting for 'racial equity'

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Wednesday accused people who want racial equity of acting like "animals."

During an interview on Fox News, Carlson was asked about his recent Washington Post op-ed, which argued that racial equity is "another kind of racism."

"You know, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spent a lot of time trying to get people to not look at external characteristics, which they cannot change and which they cannot help," Carson told Fox News host Dana Perino, "and instead to look at the things that you can change and the things that you can help, such as your character, what kind of person are you?"

"Shouldn't we be be paying more attention to that than to external characteristics?" he continued. "You know, that's what animals do. Animals, you know, base a lot of what they do on external characteristics because they don't have the mental capacity to dissect further into what's really important. We do."

Carson added: "It just infuriates me when I see us acting so immaturely and we have so much more capacity."

Watch the video below from Fox News.