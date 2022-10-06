Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse to quit the Senate: reports
Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) is reportedly going to resign. Sasse has become a frequent target of the Trump-wing of the Republican Party claiming that he's nothing more than a "RINO" (Republican in Name Only) and that he isn't loyal enough to former President Donald Trump.

Sasse was seen as a young Republican rising star until Trump took over the party and made him a target.

According to KFAB radio host Ian Swanson, Sasse is being offered a job at the University of Florida. Sasse previously served as the 15th President of Midland University until he was elected to the U.S. Senate. He didn't attend the University of Florida and has no otherwise obvious ties to the state.

Politico also reported Thursday that Sasse plans to resign his Senate seat, citing "two people familiar with the Nebraska Republican’s plans."

The Nebraska governor would then appoint a replacement until the seat comes up for reelection.

The University of Florida confirmed the announcement that Sasse was coming to the team.

