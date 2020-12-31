Republican Ben Sasse rains hell on his GOP colleagues for plan to object to Electoral College certification
Sen. Ben Sasse. (Image via screengrab)

Taking to Facebook, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) slammed fellow Republicans who are planning to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College votes.

Sasse, who has opposed Donald Trump from time to time, wrote, "In November, 160 million Americans voted. On December 14, members of the Electoral College – spread across all 50 states and the District of Columbia – assembled to cast their votes to confirm the winning candidate. And on January 6, the Congress will gather together to formally count the Electoral College's votes and bring this process to a close. Some members of the House and the Senate are apparently going to object to counting the votes of some states that were won by Joe Biden. Just like the rest of Senate Republicans, I have been approached by many Nebraskans demanding that I join in this project."

He then added, "The president and his allies are playing with fire. They have been asking – first the courts, then state legislatures, now the Congress – to overturn the results of a presidential election. They have unsuccessfully called on judges and are now calling on federal officeholders to invalidate millions and millions of votes. If you make big claims, you had better have the evidence. But the president doesn't and neither do the institutional arsonist members of Congress who will object to the Electoral College vote."

"All the clever arguments and rhetorical gymnastics in the world won't change the fact that this January 6th effort is designed to disenfranchise millions of Americans simply because they voted for someone in a different party. We ought to be better than that," he continued. "If we normalize this, we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud – a house hopelessly divided."

You can read his whole post here.