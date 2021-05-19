House Dem reveals ‘troubling’ reason GOP’s Kevin McCarthy will ‘do everything’ to prevent Jan. 6 probe

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) revealed some "troubling" reasons why House Republicans are unwilling to allow an investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) backed out of an agreement that Thompson had negotiated with Rep. John Katko (R-NY), and the Mississippi Democrat told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he thinks his GOP colleagues are worried about what an investigation might turn about about their own roles in the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol intended to overturn Donald Trump's election loss.

"Well, my humble opinion is," Thompson said, "there's some information that he would deem troubling for the Republican Party if it got out, and I think he will do everything possible to prevent that."



Thompson envisions the investigation to be conducted by a bipartisan commission similar to the panel that looked into the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but Republicans are opposed to any probe that doesn't lump in other violence committed by non-Trump supporters.

"We don't want the politics at play," Thompson said. "We specifically prevented members of Congress, government employees from being on this commission. We want some of the best talent in the country for this commission and do the work. They have until Dec. 31 to complete the product. We did want it to get mired in next year's midterm elections. So, and the last thing, it's disingenuous for the minority leader at last moment after four months of negotiation and basically we met him more than halfway on everything he asked for, and at the end of the day, he tries to ambush it and to keep us from going forward with it."



