Betsy DeVos receives brutal send-off from teachers — and her own governor

Donald Trump's unsuccessful insurrection only two weeks before he leaves office wasn't just fatal, it also may have hurt the post-presidency career prospects of those who are serving in his administration. "As the U.S. Capitol was ransacked Wednesday, Trump administration officials watched in horror, fearful not only of the rioting their boss had inspired but of the residual damage that would fall on their careers. The victims of the chaos, Trump staffers insisted, included Trump staffers themselves," Politico's Daniel Lippman reported Friday.

<p>The violent riot that Trump incited has split those around him, with leading Republicans seeing him as <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/trump-mental-state/" target="_blank">mad King George</a>, while <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/trump-supporters-2649786126/" target="_blank">his most die-hard supporters think him a coward for not revolting further</a>.</p><p>But Trump has also offended his own staff.</p><p>"The people who this is hardest on, aside from obviously the people in the Capitol and the police and the people who were hurt, are the people who have staked their reputations and their political, financial and career fortunes on defending the president and he's just made it harder on us," one lower-level Trump administration official told Politico.</p><p>And the staff is split, with some arguing that those resigning in disgust are "selfish."</p><p>"I personally think Charlottesville was worse than what happened yesterday and if you didn't resign after that, it's kind of a chickenshit move to do it 14 days before the transfer of power," a senior Trump administration official told Politico. "It shows a lot of selfishness. 'Let's make it about me. "If anything, I hope to pitch [Wednesday] one day as 'look if you want to talk about an employee who can continue to produce and continue to have a good attitude in the toughest, highest stakes and highest pressure situations, [that's me],'" the official said. 

Despite hoping to spin a violent insurrection as a positive, the official told Politico he doesn't condone violence.

Read the full report.

Others in the administration had work benefits on their mind. Some wondered whether it was worth it to burn more paid vacation time they could earn. Some were reluctant to depart before their formal off-boarding date because doing so could leave them ineligible for unemployment benefits as they begin a job search.</p><p><iframe style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-bottom: 0px !important; width: 550px !important; height: 310px !important; border-width: 0px !important; border-style: initial !important; overflow: hidden !important; float: none !important; max-height: 310px !important;"></iframe></p><p>And what future employment opportunities would there even be, others wondered.</p><p>"This," one administration official said of Wednesday's events, "will hurt us in trying to get jobs."</p><p>The lower-level Trump administration official was not impressed by his colleagues who were fleeing the scene, saying that they were engaged in "pearl-clutching trying to save face for future employment." A more entrepreneurial man—like, say, him—could turn the Capitol siege into an advantage when it came time for future job interviews.</p><p>"If anything, I hope to pitch [Wednesday] one day as 'look if you want to talk about an employee who can continue to produce and continue to have a good attitude in the toughest, highest stakes and highest pressure situations, [that's me],'" the official said. He stressed that he doesn't condone violence.

Asked if he planned to resign because of the riots, the official said he's already submitted his resignation letter, but it's effective Jan. 20, when all political appointees have to leave anyways. Two former White House officials said the West Wing was "barebones" and "extremely empty."

"Yesterday was just completely counterproductive and harms the movement," one of the former White House officials said.

A third former senior White House official said that the statement Trump put out early Thursday morning on deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino's Twitter account, in which he said he would accept a peaceful transfer of power, was partly an effort to stop mass resignations.

It wasn't successful. Two former White House officials said the West Wing was "barebones" and "extremely empty."</p><p>"Yesterday was just completely counterproductive and harms the movement," one of the former White House officials said.</p><p>A third former senior White House official said that the statement Trump put out early Thursday morning on deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino's Twitter account, in which he said he would accept a peaceful transfer of power, was partly an effort to stop mass resignations.</p><p>It wasn't successful. At least six more Trump officials announced their resignation during the day on Thursday: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney; Tyler Goodspeed, the acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors; Mark Vandroff, a senior National Security Council official and senior Commerce Department appointee John Costello.</p><p>By Thursday night, Trump had released a video, this time conceding his loss and urging for calm and reconciliation.</p><p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=politico&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1347334804052844550&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.politico.com%2Fnews%2F2021%2F01%2F07%2Ftrump-staffers-next-job-456315&siteScreenName=politico&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px" style="box-sizing: border-box; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 525px; height: 429px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></p><p>Some of those who left the administration excoriated Trump for egging on his supporters while glossing over the role they may have played in enabling the president.</p><p>"Clearly [Trump] is not the same as he was eight months ago," former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CNBC after resigning from his special envoy position.</p><p>But the departures had a secondary effect: leaving the president surrounded by an ever smaller group of true loyalists. This group includes aides like Scavino and personnel director John McEntee, who have tightly tied their sails to Trump. It also includes those who have indulged Trump for the last two months on conspiracy theories about election fraud and who never seem keen on giving the president bad news. "[Mark] Meadows has been so scared that he's just been telling him everything he wants to hear," said one former White House official.</p><p>Before releasing his video on Thursday, Trump was entirely out of the spotlight, avoiding the press even as he held an event in which he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to two golfers. Because of new restrictions from Twitter and Facebook, he had not been unable to tweet. He still can't post on Facebook.</p><p>The work of the administration has nevertheless continued, though in unusual directions. Coons calls on Cruz and Hawley to resign 