Betty White died after suffering a stroke: report

TMZ is reporting that Betty White's cause of death was a stroke. She had the stroke six days before her death but sources said that she was coherent and alert and seemed like she had no problems. Six days later, however, she died in her sleep.

Listed on her death certificate is a "cerebrovascular accident," the report said. It's a "loss of blood flow to part of the brain, resulting in brain tissue damage."

A cerebrovascular accident could also be caused by "blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain."

White died just three weeks short of her 100th birthday.

Read the full report at TMZ.