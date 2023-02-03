'History of abuse': Nebraska Dem introduces bill to ban vacation Bible camps and religious youth groups
A Nebraska state legislator has introduced an amendment that would prohibit kids from going to Bible camp and other religious youth programs, as a response to Republican proposals to ban children from drag performances, Fox News reported this week.

"State Sen. Megan Hunt says her amendment, which would ban children under 19 years of age from attending a 'religious indoctrination camp,' is intended to kill the underlying bill, LB 371, a measure put forward by Republicans to ban minors from attending drag performances. The text of the amendment asserts there is a 'well-documented history of indoctrination and sexual abuse perpetrated by religious leaders and clergy people upon children,'" reported Chris Pandolfo. "It is a tongue-in-cheek response to Republicans who have said children should not be exposed to explicit sexual content at drag shows."

"This is an amendment that I will use to make a point," said Hunt in a comment to Fox News Digital. "This amendment obviously won’t pass, and I would withdraw it if it had the votes to pass. It’s a device to make a point, so there is no need to worry."

Despite the amendment being facetious, Nebraska Republicans condemned it, with state Sen. David Murman saying, "That amendment is a great example of the far left's repeated attempt to demonize Christian patriots across Nebraska."

Republicans have sought across the country to regulate drag shows amid fury about children being present at some of these events — even though many of these events are explicitly designed to be child-friendly and not sexually explicit.

