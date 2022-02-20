'I get it, that's your schtick': GOP adviser called out by Dem lawmaker for attacking Biden over Ukraine

A CNN "State of the Union" panel discussion grew heated on Sunday morning when Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) confronted GOP campaign consultant Scott Jennings over his comments on President Joe Biden's handling of the Ukraine/Russia crisis.

As Allred made the case for the country to come together as one in defending Ukraine, Jenning began to speak over him leading the House member to tell him he should be" ashamed" of his attacks.

With Jennings insisting, "Biden waived the sanctions and they stopped the sanctions," Allred shot back, "I think it's actually a shame that you're coming on here and putting this as a Democrat/Republican issue-- this should be an American response."

"I agree," Jenning parried. " I wish the Democrats were willing to stand up to Putin before he invades...."

"I get it, I get it," Allred stated as he cut Jennings off. "That's your shtick, but for me as a member of Congress, at these meetings we've been speaking with one voice in a bipartisan way."

