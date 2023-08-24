Kayleigh McEnany furious Biden took a Pilates class the day of the debate

Fox News host and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressed outrage on Thursday over President Joe Biden and his family having taken a Pilates class while on vacation on the same day as eight Republican presidential candidates were set to participate in the first 2024 GOP debate.

“I cannot,” McEnany began her rant to Fox News viewers Thursday on “Outnumbered.”

“I mean, you saw the former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley last night, talk about the evils and the atrocities of Russia in a very powerful, smart way. And then you flip over to our Commander in Chief, leaving spin class and Pilates with a drink in his hand, asked about the Wagner group and potentially their leader going down and his plane crash.”

McEnany was referring to reports Vladimir Putin may have had assassinated Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch who recently became the Russian President’s top political opponent after staging a revolt against the Kremlin in June. Prigozhin, now-deceased, was the head of a violent and murderous so-called “mercenary” private military force is believed to have been murdered in a suspicious plane explosion Wednesday. Late last year Prigozhin not only admitted to, but bragged about interfering in U.S. elections and promised to continue to do so.

“And he says, ‘I don’t know,'” McEnany continued, despite there having not been confirmation that Prigozhin was dead when Biden was asked for comment. “He says to quote him. ‘I don’t know for a fact what happened. I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half.’ We didn’t elect a Pilates instructor. We elected a guy to go toe-to-toe with Russia,” McEnany declared, almost shouting.

Her former boss, Donald Trump, frequently and recently praised Putin.

“And not only that,” she continued, “The New York Post said the White House said, as cable news outlets focused almost entirely on the latest developments in Russia, quote, ‘The White House said the President, First Lady, and members of their family are taking a Pilates class, followed by a spin class.’ Think about this as you go to the polls next November.”

