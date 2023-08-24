Dem. Rep. explains why Biden should be primaried -- but not by RFK Jr.

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips thinks President Joe Biden's age is a problem and Democrats need to primary him for 2024, Vanity Fair reported.

“I came from the business world, and anybody in business knows you don’t just produce a product and then hope there’s a market for it,” Phillips said. “What we tend to do as Democrats is kind of identify the product, and then try to convince people to buy it. I’m not trying to compare people to products, but that’s the analogy. And that’s what happened in 2016.”

Phillips does not support a third-party run against Biden like Cornel West's. He's also not a fan of notorious anti-vaxxer RFK Jr.'s Democratic campaign for 2024. “Those people are absolutely helping Trump,” he said. But, he wants more "diversity" in the Democratic field.

“There is an extraordinary bench. Gretchen Whitmer and Raphael Warnock on a ticket in 2024 would be a dream team,” Phillips says. “You’d have a female at the top of the ticket, in a year in which reproductive rights are going to be front and center…an issue that, sadly, is probably the one issue that the president’s really uncomfortable talking about.”

Phillips' primary concern is Biden's age.

“Age is the main issue in this election, because we have two men who are older than Bill Clinton, who was president when I was in college.”

According to Phillips, he's just saying publicly what Democrats are saying privately.

"Many of us learn the hard way that if you simply pursue principle, you don’t have long careers in Congress. If there’s anything I want people to know, it’s that there’s no political reward right now for speaking one’s truth, for pursuing principle, because if the team doesn’t like it, they’re gonna trade you.”

