Biden's airstrikes took out a vehicle that was stuffed full of explosives

Authorities were warning of vehicles filled with explosives readying for another attack on Americans desperately trying to get people out of Afghanistan. But when President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes against ISIS, that vehicle was one of the targets.
The New York Times reported Sunday that a drone blew up the SUV hours after Biden told the American people that another attack was "highly likely."
"We are confident we successfully hit the target," spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban said. "Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material."
They didn't believe that the drone strike killed anyone and there wasn't anyone in the vehicles when it hit. However, when the car was hit the explosives inside detonated and seconds later went off. That could have caused some "collateral damage," he explained.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that there were casualties and that it hit a house. "We are investigating the reason of (sic) the airstrike and the exact number of casualties," he said.
The drone attack adds to another set of targets on Friday and Saturday.