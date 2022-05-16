Florida man repeatedly called 911 to demand Biden's arrest – but he’s the one who ended up in custody
Joe Biden (Shutterstock)

A 29-year-old man in Florida was recently taken into custody for misuse of the 911 system after repeatedly calling the emergency hotline to demand that President Joe Biden be arrested.

Jacob Philbeck of Palm Harbor was arrested last Sunday after repeatedly calling 911 to declare that “El Chapo needed to be freed from prison and President Biden needed to be placed into prison,” according to an arrest report obtained by local news outlet WFLA.

The man was told not to call 911 unless it was an emergency, but he allegedly called back more than once to complain about the same issue.

When deputies arrived at his home, Philbeck once again insisted to the officers that “El Chapo needed to be freed” and “President Biden needed to be placed in prison,” according to the arrest report, which also noted that alcohol may have been an influence.

He reportedly called 911 at least three times within an hour.

His bond was set at $150.

