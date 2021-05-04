‘Mind-bending’ photo of giant Bidens and tiny Carters baffles the internet
Twitter

The Carter Center released a photo showing Joe and Jill Biden during a visit with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter -- but something seemed askew.

Both couples looked happy enough to spend time together, but the Bidens appeared to be about three times larger than the Carters, most likely due to a wide-angle camera lens -- but the strange effect set off speculation both humorous and serious.