‘Mind-bending’ photo of giant Bidens and tiny Carters baffles the internet

During an MSNBC discussion on corporations taking stances on hot button political issues that don't align with Republican Party beliefs, contributor Eugene Robinson told "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is having difficulty dealing with a changing world.



In yet another discussion on the Republican Party's war on "woke' corporations -- which is costing the GOP financial support -- host Scarborough said GOP leaders are failing to remember that company's CEOs first concern is profits and they will take whichever side in a topic that adds to the bottom line.



Using Nike's backing of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the National Anthem -- and the fact that the sporting goods giant saw no slowdown in their sales afterward -- as a jumping-off point, columnist Robinson said the Republicans are doing a poor job of reading the room.



"I heard, Nike's still selling a whole bunch of shoes, right? So that turned out to be a good decision for Nike and what I think, Mitch McConnell, and Republicans in Washington in general, just write this off as virtue signaling -- this is somehow superficial," Robinson explained. "They don't get this is baked into the way that capitalism works and they're doing -- this company is doing --what their consumers and what their employees require them to do and they're not going to do otherwise."



"And it's hard to get that message through," he continued. "It may take a while, I guess, because I think Mitch McConnell -- Mitch is just stunned that CEOs, a reliable Republican constituency would be acting this way and it shows that he's kind of out of touch with what's really happening in the business world."



Watch below:



