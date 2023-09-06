James Comer demands hand over of massive trove of documents from Biden's years as VP: report

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer is demanding documents from President Joe Biden’s eight years as vice president, and he's making Sept. 20 the deadline for the National Archives to hand over the information – which includes “all” of his calendars and communications with family members and associates, The New York Post reported.
The move comes as Republicans intensify calls for an impeachment inquiry into Biden's alleged business dealings with his son Hunter.
“Joe Biden never built an ‘absolute wall’ between his family’s business dealings and his official government work — his office doors were wide open to Hunter Biden’s associates,” Comer said in a statement. “Americans demand accountability for this abuse of government office for the benefit of the Biden family.”
Comer's demands include Air Force Two flight manifests that list Hunter and thousands of emails involving Joe Biden’s use of the pseudonyms “Robert L. Peters” and “Robin Ware," as well as “[a]ll executive calendars created for then-Vice President Joe Biden dating from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017" and “all documents and communications to or from the Executive Office of the President (including but not limited to the Office of the Vice President) to, from, copying or regarding [Biden family business associates] Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, Vuk Jeremic, John Robinson “Rob” Walker, or Jeffrey Cooper.”
He's also demanding “[a]ll documents and communications to or from [Biden aides] Kate Bedingfield, Michael Carpenter, Kathy Chung, Amos Hochstein, Colin Kahl, and Alexander Mackler to, from, copying or regarding Hunter Biden or James Biden.”
