James Comer demands hand over of massive trove of documents from Biden's years as VP: report

"It was a continuation of my disappointment," Garamendi said. "It's very, very clear that they do not have a plan for the 55,000 acres."

"It's very, very clear that they intend to go to an initiative to change the zoning requirements for that entire 55,000 acres," he added. "In doing so, they may very well diminish or eliminate the protections that Travis Air Force Base presently has. So I remain very, very concerned."



The firm backed by California Forever purchased nearly $1 billion worth of property in the area, but Flannery said there are currently no plans to build homes of other conflicting developments within a mile of the base. Garamendi and fellow Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) wondered why that land was prioritized years ago.

"I asked them about that because their city plans or their new city plans are a considerable distance from some of the properties that they were purchasing," Thompson said, "and they had, I guess, an explanation for why they bought some of those properties, and it ranged anywhere from housing that they want to be able to build, to an area that is maybe suitable for housing."

Supervisor Mitch Mashburn, who represents the area, said the land was zoned for agriculture, although there are restrictions for even that type of use, and Flannery confirmed the firm's interest in some parcels near Travis Air Force Base to be used for olive orchards.

"No specific development plans were given to us, and I don't believe they have any specific development plans," Garamendi said. "It's a fairytale."

"How are you going to build the infrastructure, the streets, the water, the sewers, and what are you going to do about the two state highways that are very narrow, two lane roads right now?" Garamendi added. "They said, 'Oh, we'll pay our fair share' ...Well, basically, they told me they're going to load up existing taxpayers to help pay for this new city."

