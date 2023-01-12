Nicolle Wallace urges the DOJ not to throw whatever meat they can at the swamp: 'The alligator always eats them'

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace revealed that sources she's spoken to over the course of the past few days have indicated that the Justice Department is terrified because it is concerned Americans can't understand the difference between Donald Trump's deliberate stealing of thousands of government documents and Joe Biden accidentally sweeping up a few documents.

"Therein lies the problem," Wallace said. "The DOJ is not supposed to be driven by sound bites and politics, and it would appear very much from the outside and from the informed folks close to that I've spoken to over the last 24 hours, it is also the impression on the inside that they are running scared about what this subcommittee holds for them. And they are just trying to throw everything -- you know, the alligator is in the swamp and the boat is gone and so they're trying to feed things to the alligator to keep it from eating them. The alligator always eats them! The alligator will chew up the chair and come for them anyway. What is your make on what is driving this?"

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig explained that Attorney General Merrick Garland is about to find himself facing a Republican subcommittee and is preparing for it.

"They're going to start questioning all manner of individuals on their decision-making process about investigations," said Leonig. "When you and I know about this subcommittee is that the vast majority, 99.99% of the Department of Justice is about checking your politics at the door and proceeding in an investigation. We all know that, because we've lived here, we've covered it, we know what those people are like. Garland, I'm willing to disagree with Harry [Litman], although he and I often find ourselves in similar viewpoints. I have to disagree with him and say, no matter what the statute said, there was no way Garland would be able not to appoint a special counsel when the president of the United States is in the crosshairs in any potential [case]."

She said that there isn't a way out of it without a special counsel, particularly when the DOJ is also coming for Donald Trump.

Leonnig went on to predict exactly how the entire incident would work out.

"I think this is what's going to happen: I try not to speculate, but based on the facts I know today, here's what's going to happen: [special counsel] Hur is going to recommend a declaration. There's no crime here. All the documents will return, they've done a fervent search, and there's no crime. Not by any person and with no relationship to Biden. And Merrick Garland will find himself accused of somehow putting his finger on the scale, even though he kept his finger away, he's going to be accused of steering that declination."



