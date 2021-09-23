Biden is leaning toward releasing information about Trump and aides on Jan. 6 to the public: report
Joe Biden and Donald Trump (AFP)

The Washington Post is reporting that President Joe Biden is leaning toward releasing any information involving former President Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the report, it could have some "significant political and legal ramifications."

Ahead of the announcement, Trump's lawyer Taylor Budowich released a statement claiming that "executive privilege will be defended" and that the information would not be released.

Biden has said in the past that while he errs on the side of upholding executive privilege, when it comes to Jan. 6 he has a different opinion and will approach the issue on the side of public disclosure.

The report cited Biden spokesman Michael Gwin saying the president sees the Capitol attack as "a dark stain on our country's history" and is "deeply committed to ensuring that something like that can never happen again, and he supports a thorough investigation."

Read the full report at the Washington Post.

SmartNews