Trump issues frantic response to pending release of Jan. 6 records

The White House will most likely release information about the actions Donald Trump and his aides took during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol over the former president's objections.

Trump intends to claim "executive privilege" to block information from the House select committee investigating the insurrection, but lawmakers argue that's not relevant as they look into the twice-impeached one-term president's actions leading up to the attack -- and as they unfolded, reported the Washington Post.

"It's not really relevant because there's no president involved — there's no such thing as a former president's executive privilege," said Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-MD), a constitutional law scholar who serves on the committee. "That's extremely dilute and not really relevant."

A spokesman for President Joe Biden called the Capitol riot "a dark stain on our country's history" and pledged a thorough investigation to ensure nothing like that ever happens again, while a Trump spokesman issued a frantic response.

"The highly partisan, Communist-style 'select committee' has put forth an outrageously broad records request that lacks both legal precedent and legislative merit," said Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich in a statement. "Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation."

