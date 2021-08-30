Biden critics busted for 'completely false' claims about president's attendance at dignified transfer of troop remains
Right-wingers smeared President Joe Biden by falsely claiming he did not attend the dignified transfer of the remains of troops slain last week in Afghanistan.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and others claimed late Saturday that the Biden administration sent no representatives to Dover Air Force Base, which is near the president's private residence, to suggest he didn't care about the 13 military service members killed in suicide bomb attacks -- but their claims were lies, reported CNN.

"The Biden administration doesn't care about our troops," Ingraham tweeted.

"Our heroes were returned to American soil and Dover AFB today," tweeted Buzz Patterson, a Republican congressional candidate in California. "Nobody from the Biden White House attended."

"How could this be?" tweeted Richard Grenell, who served as Donald Trump's acting director of national intelligence. "It's so offensive."

"Remember every moment of this," tweeted Ryan Fournier, co-founder of Students for Trump.

However, according to CNN fact checkers, the president, his wife and other top Biden administration officials attended the dignified transfer on Sunday morning.

"It's completely false that nobody from the Biden administration showed up at Dover Air Force Base to greet the remains of the 13 troops killed in a terror attack on Thursday outside Kabul's airport," CNN reported. "President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden -- along with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other administration officials -- attended the dignified transfer at Dover on Sunday morning."

"The viral tweets accusing the Biden administration of being absent at Dover were posted hours before the remains actually arrived at the base," the network added.

Each of those conservative commentators eventually deleted their tweets after their inaccuracy was pointed out.

