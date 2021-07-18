Dem senator serves notice to Facebook of anti-trust investigation if they refuse to police 'crap' misinformation

A fired-up Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropped the hammer on Facebook and other social media platforms on Sunday morning, saying they may face anti-trust hearings if they don't; start policing the spread of misinformation that led to the spread of COVID-19 and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th.

Speaking with host Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union," the midwestern senator launched into an extended rant after watching a clip of President Joe Biden calling out Facebook for "killing people.".

"For months now, I've been taking on the dirty dozen, 12 people responsible for something like 60 percent of this misinformation. some of them have been taken off of their account, but there's more to do. I think we should also look at changing the liability standards when it comes to vaccine misinformation," she began.

"When we have a public health crisis and people are dying every day, enough is enough," she continued. "These are the richest companies in the world. They are, Dana. there's absolutely no reason they shouldn't be able to monitor this better and take this crap off their platforms that's basically telling people, 'Oh, hey, there's problems,' when we know science proves there isn't."

"But it is also about the misinformation out there on the social media platforms and breaking them up. Part of this is that they gobbled up so many companies you don't even have the chance that other media platforms could do this on social media," she added. "I am a fan of using anti-trust to look back and see if they should divest assets to get true competition."

Watch below:





CNN 07 18 2021 09 41 03 youtu.be



