Biden allies itching to fight GOP over impeachment that's 'based on no evidence whatsoever'
White House aides seriously believe that Republicans in the House of Representatives are going to launch an impeachment drive against their boss in the fall, and they've been preparing to battle it out in the court of public opinion.

NBC News reports that Biden officials and other Democratic allies have been war-gaming to counter the kinds of arguments Republicans are likely to make to justify removing Biden from office.

Sources tell NBC that their job is being made easier by the fact that Republicans have so far come up with no links between Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings and the president himself, as the man who was supposed to be their star witness, longtime business associate Devon Archer, acknowledged he had never heard Hunter Biden talk about his business dealings with his father.

One White House aide predicted to NBC News that it would be difficult for Republicans to argue that Biden is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors without proof that crimes occurred.

“Comparing this to past impeachments isn’t apples to apples or even apples to oranges; it’s apples to elephants,” the White House aide explained. “Never in modern history has an impeachment been based on no evidence whatsoever.”

Another source close to the Biden political operation described the GOP's impeachment push as "not an evidence-based effort; it’s an election-focused effort.”

