Freedom Caucuser admits there's no evidence to impeach Biden — but says citizens want 'revenge'

House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) told CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday that proposals by House GOP leadership to impeach President Joe Biden lack any sort of evidence to move forward — the latest in a series of criticisms he has made of the plan.

However, he added, many of his Republican constituents want the impeachment anyway, mainly because they want "revenge" for the two impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

"Let's turn to the Republican leadership, the House Republican leadership's push to open an inquiry targeting President Biden, said Tapper. "Last month you notably called impeachment talk a 'shiny object' to distract from budget negotiations. What are you hearing about the impeachment inquiry conversation with your discussions with other members for of the House Republican Caucus and, for that matter, for your constituents back home?"

"Yeah, so I think the Speaker is intending to either bring a floor vote or — and it doesn't appear that one is necessary by the Constitution — he may just order an impeachment inquiry to move forward," said Buck.

"My constituents back here, really in all of Colorado, are split on this issue," Buck continued. "A lot of them — and part of this, Jake, I think it's fair to say doesn't justify in having an impeachment inquiry or an impeachment of President Biden — but part of this is based on the fact that President Trump was impeached twice and acquitted twice by the Senate. I think there's more of an appetite on the right now for impeachment because it really hasn't been respected the way it was for the last 150, 200 years."

"So I think my constituents back here some of them want revenge, some of them want retribution, and others want to move on and solve the problems that we face in this country," added Buck.

Watch the video below or at the link right here.