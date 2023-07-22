Here's Biden's plan to take back a red state and eliminate GOP path to winning 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly has a plan to win a reliably red state that will take away the ability of Donald Trump --- or any GOP nominee --- to win the election.

Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by taking states like Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin. This time around, his plan involves North Carolina, according to a Politico piece on Saturday.

"President Joe Biden is eyeing redemption in North Carolina next year," the outlet reported. "Biden lost the Tar Heel state to Donald Trump by just 1.4 percentage points in 2020, and a Democrat at the top of the ticket hasn’t managed to turn North Carolina blue since Barack Obama did in 2008. Now Biden’s team sees opportunity in 2024 amid a fresh abortion ban, a contentious, expensive gubernatorial race and steady population growth that has ballooned urban and suburban areas."

All of these factors come into play, making North Carolina into a potential swing state, according to Politico.

"State and local party leaders are pointing to North Carolina as the next Arizona or Georgia for Democrats. They’re calling on the Biden campaign and DNC to invest heavily in the state because without it, they say, Republicans don’t have a path to the White House," it reported.

Biden even has help from the Democratic governor in North Carolina, Politico said.

“I think the road to reelection will run through North Carolina this time. And we’re encouraged by the [Biden] campaign’s early commitment to our state,” Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a member of the president’s national advisory board, told the outlet. “It’s pretty clear that they have decided that North Carolina is going to be one of their targeted states … I told the president that this investment is going to be critical to his reelection, and that I believe we can win this state for him.”