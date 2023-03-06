Briefing room erupts in laughter as Karine Jean-Pierre takes shot at Biden rival Marianne Williamson
Self-help and spirituality author Marianne Williamson, a Democratic presidential hopeful, says it will take an uprising of consciousness to defeat President Donald Trump at the ballot box in 2020 (AFP Photo/ALEX EDELMAN)

Self-help guru Marianne Williamson became a little bit of a stereotype of the hippy liberal pitching the idea of "love" during the 2020 campaign. Comedians mocked Williamson during the campaign, but reporters are asking about the specifics of her 2024 campaign.

Speaking to White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre during the Monday briefing, a reporter asked if the president was miffed about Williamson jumping in the race instead of giving him a clear field.

"We're just not tracking that," she said. "If I had a, what's it called? A little globe here, a crystal ball, then I can tell you, a Magic 8 Ball, whatever. If I could feel her aura, I just don't have anything to share on that."

The press corps broke into hysterics.

While Williamson was never seen as a possible winner in 2020, she ran a campaign on morality, having a deeper conversation about the ethics of the United States and transforming political decisions into ones that consider a more principled kind of righteousness than political expediency.

