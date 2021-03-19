White House blows off Putin demand for public ‘direct discussion’ with Joe Biden

The war of words between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely continue to simmer through the weekend after the White House let Russian authorities know that Biden would be too busy to speak with Putin who is reportedly angry about comments made about him, reports Fox News.
In an interview this week, Biden agreed with an assessment that Putin is a "killer" and that he would "pay a price" for interfering in American elections.
That has increased tensions between the two countries with Putin responding he wants to speak with Biden -- but in a public forum, stating, "But with no delays, directly in an open, direct discussion."
Pressed about Putin;'s request, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said her boss wouldn't be available over the weekend, telling reporters, "I don't have anything to report to you in terms of a future meeting. The president will, of course, be in Georgia tomorrow and quite busy."
According to Fox News, "The White House National Security Council did not have additional comment. "
