Here’s what you will hear Joe Biden talk about in his debut State of the Union
President Joe Biden Jan 6 Speech (Screen Grab)
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address is set to focus significantly on the economy, with the former member of the U.S. Senate calling on Congress to pass much of the agenda stalled in the so-called Build Back Better bill.
During the Tuesday night speech, which begins at 9 p.m. ET, Biden will urge lawmakers to send him legislation that would lower prescription drug prices, reduce how much families pay for child care and create a national paid family and medical leave program, administration officials told reporters in a Monday briefing.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jarvis DeBerry for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

SmartNews