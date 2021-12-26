'Jared from Oregon' claims he's the victim after vulgarly insulting Joe Biden on Christmas Eve
Screengrab.

Jared Schmeck is not impressed with the backlash he's received after insulting President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve.

During a phone call with the Santa tracker, Schmeck said, "Let's go, Brandon" which has become GOP code for "F*ck Joe Biden."

"I mean no disrespect to him," the former Medford police officer said.

But he bristled at the backlash he received.

“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” Schmeck said. “I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Lets go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him."

Schmeck would not tell the newspaper why he resigned from the police for in 2018, but said he "stood 100% behind what I did and what I said.”

Read the full report.

