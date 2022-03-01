'Putin was wrong -- we were ready': Biden to call out Russian leader in State of the Union

The White House has released an excerpt of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address that focuses on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In his speech, Biden will call out Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching a "premeditated and unprovoked" war against a neighboring country, and he will also slam Putin for significantly underestimating how the United States and Europe would respond to this aggression.

"He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond," Biden will say. "And he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready."

The president will also talk about the history of NATO and the ways it has helped keep peace and stability in Europe since the end of World War II.

"It matters," he will say of NATO. "American diplomacy matters."

See the excerpt below.

