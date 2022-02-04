Mitch McConnell begging GOP to avoid 'blistering personal attacks' on Biden SCOTUS nominee: report

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is privately urging his caucus not to take too offensive a posture against President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, who he has pledged will be the first Black woman to serve as a justice.

"There's a growing split on the Republican side about how to handle this nomination," said anchor Jake Tapper.

"No question about it," said Raju. "Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is counseling his members to take a measured approach to this nomination fight. Vet the nominee, make your points, but avoid the blistering and personal attacks and avoid the knock-down, drag-out fight that we have seen in Supreme Court battles in the past several go-rounds. One big reason why: Republicans believe they are winning this battle to take back control of Congress in the November midterms and do not want to distract focus away from their message, which is the economic message as they go after the Biden administration."

"Not everyone in the Republican conference agrees," added Raju. "Josh Hawley, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, told me yesterday that they need to show why the Senate is important, show that to voters and fight this nomination. Other conservatives also making that case. So that's going to be the challenge for Republican leaders, battling the nomination probably won't change the ideological balance of the court, but don't go too far."

