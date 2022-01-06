'Just a distraction': Trump lashes out after Biden calls out his lies in blistering Jan. 6 speech

Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden after being called out as a liar during an address to the nation marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Biden said Trump could not accept the fact he decisively lost the 2020 election and “created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”
Trump claimed Biden "used my name today to try to further divide America. This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."
"Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States—and so much more."
"Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?" Trump asked, even though the election was not rigged and his conspiracy theories about fraud have been thoroughly debunked for 14 months.
"The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs (sic) lies and polarizations," Trump said.
Biden: "We must be absolutely clear about what is true & what is a lie. And here's the truth. The former POTUS created & spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle ... he can't accept he lost." pic.twitter.com/SSZS4OzXD8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2022
NEW!\n\nPresident Donald J. Trump:\n\n"Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America...pic.twitter.com/Q0UtyaRoRG— Liz Harrington (@Liz Harrington) 1641481152