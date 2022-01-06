'Just a distraction': Trump lashes out after Biden calls out his lies in blistering Jan. 6 speech
Donald Trump speaks to a large crowd at "An Address to Young America" an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action. (Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden after being called out as a liar during an address to the nation marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden said Trump could not accept the fact he decisively lost the 2020 election and created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”

Trump claimed Biden "used my name today to try to further divide America. This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."

"Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States—and so much more."

READ MORE: White father and son accused of using ‘fatal funnel’ to murder Black man in road-rage incident

"Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?" Trump asked, even though the election was not rigged and his conspiracy theories about fraud have been thoroughly debunked for 14 months.

"The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs (sic) lies and polarizations," Trump said.





2020 Election SmartNews