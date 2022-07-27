Biden takes a dig at Trump in Rose Garden speech: 'He had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed'

President Joe Biden appeared to take a dig at former President Donald Trump during a speech in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday.



The president delivered the speech after isolating himself for five days following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Here’s the bottom line, when my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered,” Biden said.

“When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House in the offices upstairs for the five-day period,” the president continued. “The difference is vaccinations, of course. But also, three new tools, free to all and widely available. You don’t need to be president to get these tools. In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home tests, the same treatment that I got is available to you.”

Biden has had two negative Covid-19 tests and no longer needs to isolate after recovering from infection, his White House doctor said Wednesday.

"Yesterday evening and then again this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing," presidential physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memorandum, adding that Biden had already completed a course of the Paxlovid therapeutic.

"Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation."

The US leader had been isolated in his White House residence since testing positive for the coronavirus last Thursday.



He has been carrying out his full duties, but observed a lighter schedule during his recovery.

While now out of isolation, the president will wear a mask for 10 days when around others and continue to test regularly for the virus in case of a "rebound," O'Connor said.

Biden has no fever, the doctor added, noting "his symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved."

Biden, 79, is the oldest person ever in the US presidency but his physician says he is generally in good health. He has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots against the coronavirus.

With additional reporting by AFP