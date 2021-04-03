Biden admin takes victory lap as US vaccinates over 4 million Americans in a single day

The Biden administration took a victory lap on Saturday after again breaking their own record for COVID-19 vaccinations.

"First true 4M+ day in the U.S., and it officially pushes 7-day average over 3M/day. Getting repetitive, but yet another record broken," Bloomberg News health care editor Drew Armstrong tweeted Saturday.

He noted over 162 million doses have now been administered in America.

White House chief of staff retweeted Armstrong with a note on how far America had come since the Trump administration.

"10 weeks ago, when [Biden] arrived, the daily average was 840,000.

White House health care advisor Andy Slavitt noted the progress since last Saturday.