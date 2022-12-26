Biden ready for war with the GOP: report

President Joe Biden is in the perfect position for a new war with the Republican Party as the Senate is in Democratic control and the GOP narrowly controls the House. While it likely means every possible amount of progress will be immobilized by the lifeless Congressional body, it sets up Biden to lead Americans against something everyone can oppose.

Writing for the Washington Post, Toluse Olorunnipa mentioned that Some of the top Republican leaders are still singing the praises of the Jan. 6 attackers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who bragged that if she were in charge of the insurrection, they would have "won." It led the White House press secretary to call her comments "vile." Greene responded by saying it was a "joke," though it's rare for people to see the humor in terrorism.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has announced his third bid for the presidency as the GOP-led house continues its loyalty to him.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has threatened to remove Democrats he doesn't like from their committees, something Democrats have never done. It was only after a full vote of the House that Greene was removed from her committee assignments.

Republicans spent the election complaining that Biden's handling of the economy was inept and that the country was plagued by crime. Since the election, however, the GOP has been mum on both issues, instead saying that their focus on 2023 would be hearings attacking the Biden administration and Biden's family.

“Every time some outrage erupts from that body, it will remind the American people of Donald Trump and that this is still the party of Donald Trump,” Russell Riley, presidential historian at the University of Virginia Miller Center, told the Post. “The noisy and unruly behavior in the House will be perpetual reminders that the party prefers to make noise rather than govern.”

Biden has spent the past several months eager to attack radical right-wing extremism and pin it on Trump and his MAGA ilk.

"In the run-up to the November midterms, Biden gave two prime-time addresses on the importance of defending democracy, speaking from Independence Hall in Philadelphia in September and from Capitol Hill last month," wrote Olorunnipa.



The closer the election got the more the discussion was about preserving American democracy and the constitutional order. The Post cited White House advisers who said that the focus on democracy was "pivotal" in the final days of the 2022 midterms.

"Aides have also said Biden is criticizing Trump in part because Republican leaders are not, an argument that seeks to taint the broader Republican Party with the comments of its most incendiary members," said the report.

“As the president has repeatedly said, leaders have an obligation to denounce the hardcore, ultra MAGA agenda with which so many Republican officials in national roles have aligned themselves,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Despite barely winning in a year that should have resulted in a "red wave," House Republicans have been emboldened by their narrow success and they're taking their aim at the White House. Congress doesn't generally enjoy a high approval rating on good days. Waging a war from the branch that is generally seen as partisan and thirsty for the limelight might actually work out in Biden's favor.

